UEFA Champions League group stage draw done

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw has been conducted.
Here is the full draw.
Group A
Bayern Munich (GER)
Manchester United (ENG)
Copenhagen (DEN)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Group B
Sevilla (ESP)
Arsenal (ENG)
PSV (NED)
Lens (FRA)
Group C
Napoli (ITA)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Braga (POR)
Union Berlin (GER)
Group D
Benfica (POR)
Inter Milan (ITA)
Salzburg (AUT)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Group E
Feyenoord (NED)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Lazio (ITA)
Celtic (SCO)
Group F
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
AC Milan (ITA)
Newcastle (ENG)
Group G
Manchester City (ENG)
RB Leipzig (GER)
Red Star (SRB)
Young Boys (SUI)
Group H
Barcelona (ESP)
FC Porto (POR)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Antwerp (BEL)
When are this season’s matches and draws?
Group stage
Matchday 1: 19–20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3–4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24–25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7–8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28–29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12–13 December 2023
Knockout phase
Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May & 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024