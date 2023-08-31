UEFA Champions League group stage draw done

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw has been conducted.

Here is the full draw.

Group A

Bayern Munich (GER)

Manchester United (ENG)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B

Sevilla (ESP)

Arsenal (ENG)

PSV (NED)

Lens (FRA)

Group C

Napoli (ITA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Braga (POR)

Union Berlin (GER)

Group D

Benfica (POR)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group E

Feyenoord (NED)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Lazio (ITA)

Celtic (SCO)

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

AC Milan (ITA)

Newcastle (ENG)

Group G

Manchester City (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Red Star (SRB)

Young Boys (SUI)

Group H

Barcelona (ESP)

FC Porto (POR)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Antwerp (BEL)

When are this season’s matches and draws?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19–20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3–4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24–25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7–8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28–29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12–13 December 2023

Knockout phase

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May & 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024