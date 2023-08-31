UEFA reveals pots for Champions League draw

UEFA has confirmed the pots for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.
The draw event will be held on Thursday 31 August from 6 pm CAT.
SuperSport TV will broadcast the draw live, while a stream feed will be available on UEFA.com.
Here are the pots:
Pot 1
Manchester City (ENG, Champions League holders)
Sevilla (ESP, Europa League holders)
Barcelona (ESP)
Napoli (ITA)
Bayern München (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Benfica (POR)
Feyenoord (NED)
Pot 2
Real Madrid (ESP)
Manchester United (ENG)
Inter (ITA)
Dortmund (GER)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Leipzig (GER)
Porto (POR)
Arsenal (ENG)
Pot 3
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Salzburg (AUT)
Milan (ITA)
Braga (POR)
PSV (NED)
Lazio (ITA)
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Copenhagen (DEN)
Pot 4
Young Boys (SUI)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Celtic (SCO)
Newcastle (ENG)
Union Berlin (GER)
Antwerp (BEL)
Lens (FRA)
When are this season’s matches and draws?
Group stage
Matchday 1: 19–20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3–4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24–25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7–8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28–29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12–13 December 2023
Knockout phase
Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May & 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024