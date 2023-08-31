UEFA reveals pots for Champions League draw

UEFA has confirmed the pots for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

The draw event will be held on Thursday 31 August from 6 pm CAT.

SuperSport TV will broadcast the draw live, while a stream feed will be available on UEFA.com.

Here are the pots:

Pot 1

Manchester City (ENG, Champions League holders)

Sevilla (ESP, Europa League holders)

Barcelona (ESP)

Napoli (ITA)

Bayern München (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Benfica (POR)

Feyenoord (NED)

Pot 2

Real Madrid (ESP)

Manchester United (ENG)

Inter (ITA)

Dortmund (GER)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Leipzig (GER)

Porto (POR)

Arsenal (ENG)

Pot 3

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Salzburg (AUT)

Milan (ITA)

Braga (POR)

PSV (NED)

Lazio (ITA)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Pot 4

Young Boys (SUI)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Celtic (SCO)

Newcastle (ENG)

Union Berlin (GER)

Antwerp (BEL)

Lens (FRA)

When are this season’s matches and draws?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19–20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3–4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24–25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7–8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28–29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12–13 December 2023

Knockout phase

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May & 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024