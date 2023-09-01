Admiral Muskwe set to leave Luton Town after agreeing to terms with English side

Luton Town have come up with another transfer option for striker Admiral Muskwe.

The Zimbabwean is set to leave the club before the current transfer window closes on Friday night.

He was transfer listed by Luton Town after the team won promotion into the English Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

The Warriors international played a minimal role in the successful campaign after spending the first half of the term on loan at Fleetwood. He got injured on his return from the spell and was out for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old did not feature in the preseason friendlies and was one of four first-team players not given a squad number at Luton this season.

Several reports have linked him with a number of lower tier clubs including Championship club Rotherham and League One side Barnsley and, of late, Exeter City.

According to Football Insider, Exeter are set to win the race for the Zimbabwe international after agreeing the terms of a deal.

The latest information suggests that the Warriors international will leave Luton on a season-long loan.

The League One side have been in the market for a new striker to replace Sam Nombe after he departed for Rotherham.

Muskwe could make his Exeter debut this Saturday when their League One campaign resumes with a trip to Burton.