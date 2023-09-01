Warriors star qualifies for Europa League group stage

Warriors star Munashe Garan’anga will be playing in the Europa League group stage this season after helping his side reach the round.

Garan’anga saw his team, Sheriff Tiraspol, qualifying after beating Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag of Faroe Islands 3-2 on aggregate in play-offs round.

The Zimbabwean defender featured in both legs as they sealed their victory in the return fixture in which his side won 2-1.

He played the entire match but was booked later on in the match.

Sheriff will be among thirty-two teams that qualified for the group stage.

The Moldovan champions, who were relegated from the Champions League in the first qualifying round, are placed in Pot 3 ahead of the Europa League group stage draw set for Friday afternoon.

SuperSport TV will broadcast the draw live, while a stream feed will be available on UEFA.com.

Here are the pots:

Pot 1: Liverpool, West Ham, Roma, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Ajax, Rangers.

Pot 2: Sporting CP, Slavia Prague, Rennes, Olympiakos, Real Betis, Marseille, Qarabag, LASK.

Pot 3: Brighton, SHERIFF TIRASPOL, Union Saint-Gilloise, SC Freiburg, Sparta Prague, Maccabi Haifa, Sturm Graz, Molde.

Pot 4: Toulouse, AEK Athens, TSC, Servette, Panathinaikos, Rakow Czestochowa, Limassol, BK Hacken.