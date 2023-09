The ZIFA Nomalisation Committee is looking for a new Secretary General to take over the role.

The post became vacant after Joseph Mamutse left it in November 2021.

Mamutse was initially suspended along with the then ZIFA president Felton Kamambo.

The suspension attracted a FIFA ban on the country, which was only lifted in July this year.

He was recalled at the start of 2021 but turned down SRC’s order.

Since then the FA has been operating without a Secretary General.