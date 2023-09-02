Jalai fires Dynamos past Cranborne Bullets, as Sheasham return to winning ways

Emmanuel Jalai scored his first ever goal for Dynamos, as his solitary strike propelled the Glamour Boys to a crucial 1-0 victory over Cranborne Bullets at Nyamhunga Stadium today.

The roving right-back, who is the only player to have played every minute of DeMbare’s league games this season, connected well to a Kevin Moyo free-kick five minutes into the second half to give interim coach Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe his second victory in three matches.

At Bata Stadium, Premiership debutants Sheasham kept their alive their hopes of surviving relegation alive with a crucial 1-0 victory over Hwange.

Liberty Masveure’s 52nd minute strike was enough to hand Lizwe Sweswe’s charges their first home win in their debut ccampaign.

At Mandava, Herentals beat title-chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1.

At Luveve, Bulawayo Chiefs played out an entertaining 1-1 with defending champions FC Platinum.

Farau Mutare gave Chiefs an early lead in the third minute before Brian Banda restored parity for the Platinum miners eight minutes later.

At Gibbo, title-chasing Manica Diamonds beat GreenFuel 2-0.

Goals from Brett Amidu and Talent Chamboko were enough for Jairos Tapera’s men to collect maximum points and leapfrog Ngezi into second position on the table.

At Boabab, Simba Bhora, who are also flirting with relegation, surrendered a first half lead to eventually settle for a 1-1 draw with Yadah.

Simbarashe Maramwidze gave Tonderai Ndiraya’s men the lead in the first half before Charles Moffat equalized for the Miracle Boys in the 84th minute.

Here is Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table after Saturday’s Matchday 21 fixtures;