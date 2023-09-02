Ngezi Platinum blow chance to go on top as Dynamos stretch unbeaten run

Ngezi Platinum Stars blew the chance to go on top of the Castle Lager Premiership table after losing 2-1 to Herentals.

Madamburo needed a victory to move ahead leaders Highlanders but found themselves struggling against the Students.

The Harare-based side took the lead on minute 25 through Tafadzwa Jimu but Ngezi restored parity seven minutes before the halftime, courtesy of Takunda Benhura’s effort.

The hosts scored another goal in the second half which won them the game.

At Nyamhunga Stadium, Dynamos edged Cranborne Bullets to continue their unbeaten run under new coach Genesis Mangombe.

Emmanuel Jalai scored the winner in the 51st minute following a barren first half.

In Bulawayo, FC Platinum dropped points after playing a 1-1 draw against hosts Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chiefs broke the deadlock as early as in the 3rd through Farau Matare.

Brian Banda equalised ten minutes later as both teams played the remainder of the game tied.

Elsewhere, Sheasham beat Hwange 1-0, while Simba Bhora drew Yadah 1-1.

Manica Diamonds cruised past Green Fuel by 2-0, thanks to goals from Brett Amidu and Talent Chamboko.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 21 Results:

Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Dynamos

Herentals 2-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 FC Platinum

Sheasham 1-0 Hwange

Simba Bhora 1-1 Yadah

Manica Diamonds 2-0 Greenfuel