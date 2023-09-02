Ngezi Platinum dominate Castle Lager Premier Soccer League monthly awards for August

Ngezi Platinum have taken both Castle Lager Premier Soccer League monthly awards for August.

Takesure Chiragwi was named the Coach of the Month after guiding Ngezi to an undefeated run.

Madamburo won all the three league games that they played during the period, starting with a 1-0 wins over Bulawayo Chiefs and Caps United before registering a 3-0 victory against Triangle.

Captain Qadr Amini was voted Player of the Month for his contributions to the maximum nine points claimed in August.

Congratulations to our AUGUST Player and Coach of the month pic.twitter.com/771Kz2VpDI — Castle Lager PSL ZW (@CastleLagerPSL) September 1, 2023