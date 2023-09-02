Transfer Deadline Day Wrap

Lazio decided against signing Manchester United’s 21-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood before he joined Getafe on loan on deadline day.

Nottingham Forest have announced the £30m signing of midfielder Ibrahim Sangare from PSV.

Nottingham Forest have alao signed Andrew Omobamidele on a five-year deal from Norwich City, while also snapping Divock Origi on a season-long loan from AC Milan.

Sofyan Amrabat has joined Manchester United on loan from Fiorentina with an option to buy.

Manchester United have announced that Alvaro Fernandez has joined Granada on a season-long loan.

Leicester have completed the signing of Tom Cannon from Everton for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium.

Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga all departed Arsenal on Deadline Day. Holding joined Crystal Palace for £4m, while Tavares and Lokonga were loaned to Nottingham Forest and Luton Town, respectively.

Jean-Phillipe Gbamin has had his contract at Everton terminated and he is now a free agent.

Patson Daka’s proposed loan move to Bournemouth from Leicester was called off. The 24-year-old striker was going to join on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Paris Saint-Germain have sealed the €95m transfer of Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Joao Cancelo has joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester City. The deal does not include an option or an obligation to buy.

Barcelona have also announced the loan signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool have completed the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for £34.2m. The 21-year-old midfielder signs a five-year deal.

Kasper Schmeichel has left OGC Nice after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.