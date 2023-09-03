Breaking: Chidzambga to lead Warriors in friendly game

Veteran coach Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambga will lead locally based Warriors players in an exhibition match against Namibia at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow, to mark President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration.

The match will be Zimbabwe’s first international match since the suspension imposed on the country by FIFA was for ‘third party interference’, was lifted in July.

The Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA to run the affairs of ZIFA till July next year, is organising the game.

The committee recently advertised the Warriors coach post, but the recruitment process hasn’t started.

Chidzambga —who is the only coach to take Zimbabwe to two different AFCON finals (2004 and 2019) will lead the Warriors against the Brave Warriors of Namibia.

The match will kick off at 15:00.

More to follow..