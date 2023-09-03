Chiragwi disappointed after Herentals loss

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi expressed his disappointment after losing 2-1 to Herentals on Saturday.

Madamburo blew the chance to go on top of the Castle Lager Premiership table following the loss as they needed a victory to move ahead of leaders Highlanders.

The Students took the lead on minute 25 through Tafadzwa Jimu but Ngezi restored parity seven minutes before the halftime, courtesy of Takunda Benhura’s effort.

The hosts scored another goal in the second half which won them the game through Tinotenda Benza.

Speaking after the match, Chiragwi said: “I am disappointed with the result but not the performance. We played very well as a team. We failed to utilise our chances, while they were able to finish their own opportunities. I think that is where we lost it,” Chiragwi said.

The gaffer added: “We are not chasing to be on top of the log but to improve week in week out. That’s what is important. If they can employ any tactics to win, it’s good for them (Herentals) to win, then congratulations to them.”