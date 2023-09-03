Highlanders suffer second successive defeat after losing to Chicken Inn

Highlanders suffered their second successive league loss after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Chicken Inn.

Bosso, who were looking to bounce back from their slump at Mandava last week, remained at the top of the table despite dropping points again.

The hosts started the game on high, mounting early pressure but failed to create threatening chances in the first quarter hour.

Calvin Chigonero had the most opportunities during the period, though he never caused any trouble.

On the other end, the Gamecocks only picked up the momentum going forward towards the half hour, and they created a couple of chances, mainly through Genius Mutangamiri.

In the second half, Highlanders continued to press early but, again, they lacked precision.

It was Chicken Inn who finally broke the deadlock through Brian Muza’s effort.

Micheal Charamba added other one with two minutes to play to kill the contest in the Gamecocks’ favour.

Elsewhere, CAPS United played a goalless draw against Black Rhinos, while Triangle United beat ZPC Kariba 1-0.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 21 Results.

Highlanders 0-2 Chicken Inn

Triangle United 1-0 ZPC Kariba

Caps United 0-0 Black Rhinos