Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 21 action.

Latest:

Highlanders 0-0 Chicken Inn

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Chigonero, Chikuhwa, Manhire, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Ngala, Mukuli, Faira, Ndlovu, Ncube.

Chicken Inn XI: TBA

CAPS United 0-0 Black Rhinos

Triangle United 0-0 Greenfuel