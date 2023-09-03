Warriors squad for Namibia friendly game revealed

An 18-man Warriors squad to play against Namibia in an exhibition match tomorrow to mark President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration, has been revealed.

Veteran coach Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambga will lead the locally based Warriors squad against the Brave Warriors in Zimbabwe’s first international match since the FIFA suspension was lifted.

Below is the squad;

GOALKEEPERS

Simbarashe Chinani (Simba Bhora) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

DEFENDERS

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders) Frank Makarati (Dynamos) Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds) Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn) Thubelihle Jubane (Sheasham) Godknows Murwira (Caps United) Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)

MIDFIELDERS

Shephered Mhlanga (Chicken Inn) Brighton Manhire Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs) (Highlanders) Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos) Brian Banda (FC Platinum) Thulani Joseph (Caps United)

STRIKERS

Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds) Tinashe Balakasi (Simba Bhora) Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs) Walter Musona (FC Platinum) Liberty Masveure (Sheasham)