Greenfuel’s Chisumbanje Stadium cleared to host PSL games

Green Fuel will finally host their home games in Chisumbanje starting from this weekend after the ZIFA First Instance Body approved their Green Fuel Arena.

The stadium was blocked from hosting top-flight games due to its poor condition.

The PSL newcomers used Triangle United’s Gibbo Stadium in Triangle as their home ground since the start of the season.

Construction on the venue started at the beginning of the year, and the work to meet the FIB’s minimum requirements is now done.

Green Fuel will host Sheasham at their newly renovated ground on Saturday.