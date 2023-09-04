Jadon Sancho hits back at Ten Hag criticism

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho has responded to coach Erik ten Hag’s claims that he was dropped for the Arsenal game because of poor training performances.

Sancho has struggled for consistent form since moving to Old Trafford for Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021. The England international has scored 12 goals in 82 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat at the Emirates, ten Hag said: “Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him.

“You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected.”

Responding to the criticism, Sancho wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, l’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! “All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and (am) grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge.

“I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”