Zim players based abroad round-up

Tinotenda Kadewere made his first start of the Ligue 1 season when featured in the Lyon first XI against PSG on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean striker had played from the bench in the previous games.

The forward featured only in the first half as his side lost the match 4-1. He failed to register any chance at goal and made just sixteen touches during the period.

Marshall Munetsi also started in the first team in France.

The midfielder started for Stade de Reims in 2-2 draw against Metz.

In England, Marvelous Nakamba returned to the first team in Luton Town’s 2-1 loss against West Ham on Friday.

Nakamba had started on the bench in the Hatters’ previous match in the Carabao Cup.

The midfielder played the entire ninety minutes of the EPL encounter.

Admiral Muskwe, who moved to Exeter City on a season-long loan deal on Friday, made his debut for the League One side on Saturday against Burton.

He came on as a second half substitute to mark his first appearance for the club.

Italy based utility player Jordan Zemura was again started from the bench after coming on as second half sub against Frosinone.

Cyprus-based defender Tendayi Darikwa also featured over the weekend.