CAF cancels its current biggest broadcast deal

CAF has cancelled its current biggest broadcast deal with Qatar-based media group beIN, which owns the beIN Sports with immediate effect.

According to BBC Sports, the continental football body has accused beIN of a contractual breach and said it wants to recover outstanding payments in the region of $80m.

The contract was signed in 2017 and was supposed to last for twelve years in a deal worth $415m.

It is the second time in four years that Caf has unilaterally cancelled a contract with its biggest financial partner.

In November 2019, the decision to scrap the largest contract in Caf history – a television and marketing rights deal, which guaranteed at least $1bn, signed with Lagardere Sports to cover 2017-2028