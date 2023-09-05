List of qualified teams ahead of final round of Afcon Qualifiers

The final round of fixtures of the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers will be played this week.

Fifteen teams have so far qualified for the 2023 finals to be held in Ivory Coast next year

A total of 24 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament.

Qualified Teams So Far:

Ivory Coast (Hosts – Group A)

Burkina Faso (Group B)

Algeria (Group F)

Tunisia (Group J)

Morocco (Group K)

South African (Group K)

Senegal (Group L)

Egypt (Group D)

Zambia (Group H)

Equatorial Guinea (Group J)

Nigeria (Group A)

Guinea-Bissau (Group A)

Cape Verde (Group B)

Mali (Group G)

Guinea (Group D)

Meanwhile, Sao Tome and Principe, Botswana, Lesotho and Madagascar, Libya, Liberia, Comoros, South Sudan, Ethiopia, are already out of the tournament.

.