Sunday Chidzambwa gives positive reaction after Warriors victory over Namibia

Sunday Chidzambwa believes the locally-based Zimbabwe national team could have scored more goals in their Monday’s match against Namibia but performed well, overall, despite having held no preparations.

The Warriors beat the visitors 5-4 on penalties after it had ended 2-2 at fulltime.

The match was arranged to celebrate the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s second term.

This marked the first time since January 2022 that the national team has played an international game following the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

Speaking on ZBC TV after the encounter, Chidzambwa, who was the stand-in coach, said the charges created many chances that could have killed the contest in the regulation time.

The gaffer said: “We could have done better in this match and scored more goals.

“But, overall, I think the boys did well considering that we never trained. We only grouped in a day and I think they a put up a good show.”

He added: “As for the CHAN, we need to get organised and thoroughly look at these players in all areas. I think we will come up with a very good side.”