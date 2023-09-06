2023 Ballon d’Or nominees revealed

The nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or nominees have been revealed.
English Premier League and UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City have seven players, including Erling Haaland in the initial 30-man list.
Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi fight it out for the award has also been nominated.
Nominees List:
Andre Onana
Josko Gvardiol
Karim Benzema
Jamal Musiala
Mohamed Salah
Jude Bellingham
Bukayo Saka
Randal Kolo Muani
Kevin de Bruyne
Bernardo Silva
Emiliano Martinez
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Ruben Dias
Nicolo Barella
Erling Haaland
Yassine Bounou
Martin Odegaard
Julian Alvarez
Ilkay Gundogan
Vinicius Junior
Rodri
Antoine Griezmann
Lionel Messi
Lautaro Martinez
Robert Lewandowski
Kim Min-Jae
Luka Modric
Kylian Mbappe
Victor Osimhen
Harry Kane