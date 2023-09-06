2023 Ballon d’Or nominees revealed

The nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or nominees have been revealed.

English Premier League and UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City have seven players, including Erling Haaland in the initial 30-man list.

Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi fight it out for the award has also been nominated.

Nominees List:

Andre Onana

Josko Gvardiol

Karim Benzema

Jamal Musiala

Mohamed Salah

Jude Bellingham

Bukayo Saka

Randal Kolo Muani

Kevin de Bruyne

Bernardo Silva

Emiliano Martinez

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Ruben Dias

Nicolo Barella

Erling Haaland

Yassine Bounou

Martin Odegaard

Julian Alvarez

Ilkay Gundogan

Vinicius Junior

Rodri

Antoine Griezmann

Lionel Messi

Lautaro Martinez

Robert Lewandowski

Kim Min-Jae

Luka Modric

Kylian Mbappe

Victor Osimhen

Harry Kane