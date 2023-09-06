Dates for CAF CHAN qualifiers confirmed

The 2023 CAF CHAN qualifiers are set to kick off on this month and Zimbabwe will take part in the campaign.

The Warriors, who missed the previous tournament which is reserved for locally-based players, are among the eleven COSAFA teams that will play in the qualifiers.

The first-round first-leg matches will be played on September 22 and 24, 2023, and the return matches on October 6 and 8.

The second round will be played on December 15 and 17 for the first leg and on December 22 and 24 for the return leg.

The third and final round will happen between March 8 and 10, 2024 (first leg) and March 15 and 17, 2024 (return leg).

The draw for the first round is expected to be done before the start of the qualifiers.