Venue options for Warriors’ World Cup qualifiers home games

Zimbabwe is one of 14 African countries without a stadium approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The road to 2026 edition of the global spectale, which will costed by Canada, Mexico and the United States, start on November 13, 2023.

CAF has released the list of stadiums across the African continent which will host the qualifiers, and expected, Zimbabwe has none.

All stadiums in the country which used to host international matches —the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro in Harare, as well as Babourfields in Bulawayo, were condemned by CAF for not having set international standards.

The National Sports Stadium is being renovated after the lifting of the FIFA suspension on Zimbabwe, a development which paved way for the inclusion of the Warriors in World Cup qualifiers draw.

But the giant facility is not yet ready.

All indications therefore point to the Lincoln Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee settling for either South Africa or Botswana as the Warriors’ adopted home.

South Africa has seven stadiums certified by CAF to host the qualifiers —FNB Stadium (Johannesburg), Orlando Stadium (Johannesburg), Mbombela Stadium (Neispruit), Royal Bafokeng Stadium (Rustenburg), Moses Mabhida Stadium (Durban), Cape Town Stadium (Cape Town) and Nelson Mandela Bay (Port ElElizabeth.

Botswana has one facility approved —the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

The Normalisation Committee has until this coming Friday to submit an alternative venue to CAF, where the Warriors will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Matchday 2, according to the continental governing body’s circular.