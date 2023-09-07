John Terry set for his first senior coaching job

Former Chelsea captain John Terry is set to gain his first senior management role after reportedly agreed to take over at Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab.

According to the Sun, Terry was approached by the Saudi club two months ago and a deal has already been verbally agreed.

The publication adds that the retired centre-back has been offered an initial contract of at least two years, but this could go up to four years should the deal be finalised.

The 42-year-old, who retired from playing football in 2018, has worked as assistant coach at Leicester City and Aston Villa and is currently on a one year deal as a consultant in the Chelsea academy.

Should a deal be completed, Terry will link up with several other European coaches in Saudi Arabia, including his former England team-mate Steven Gerrard, who is the boss of Al-Ettifaq.