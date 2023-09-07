Two more teams qualify for CAF Afcon 2023

Ghana and Angola have become the latest countries to qualify for the 2023 Afcon finals.

The Black Stars finished on top of Group E following their 2-1 win over Central African Republic on Thursday.

Angola took the second place in the group, thanks to their goalless draw against Madagascar.

This put the number of teams that have so far qualified for the 2023 finals at seventeen.

A total of 24 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament.

Qualified Teams So Far:

Ivory Coast (Hosts – Group A)

Burkina Faso (Group B)

Algeria (Group F)

Tunisia (Group J)

Morocco (Group K)

South African (Group K)

Senegal (Group L)

Egypt (Group D)

Zambia (Group H)

Equatorial Guinea (Group J)

Nigeria (Group A)

Guinea-Bissau (Group A)

Cape Verde (Group B)

Mali (Group G)

Guinea (Group D)

Ghana (Group E)

Angola (Group E)