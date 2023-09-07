ZIFA NC sets dates for Warriors coaching job interviews

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has set the dates for the interviews for the Warriors coaching job.

The NC advertised the vacancy last month and over a hundred coaches from around the world applied for the job.

The list has now been shortened to just ten candidates, who are expected to be interviewed this week.

The ZIFA NC expects to finish the recruitment process in the following week before announcing the new coach, possibly, ahead of the CHAN Qualifiers which start on 22 September.

The Mighty Warriors and all junior national team coaching job interviews will also be done this week.

A technical committee, appointed by the NC, is in charge of the recruitment process of all the coaches.