A ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ with a difference

The Highlanders team bus might be forced to wait upon arrival at Babourfields Stadium for for a league match against Dynamos, for the first time in the history of the rivalry between the old foes.

On Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match days, home teams usually prefer their team bus to enter the stadium first no matter how early the away team would have been.

For the eagerly-awaited clash at Emagumeni on Sunday, DeMbare are the home team, for the first time in the history of battle, at the iconic Bulawayo venue.

DeMbare were forced to use Babourfields as their temporary home venue, since Harare currently does not have any stadium fit to host league matches.

DeMbare face a wounded Bosso, who have lost their last two league matches, the last of them against city rivals Chicken Inn at Babourfields last week.

But interim DeMbare coach Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe is not looking much into Bosso’s last two defeats.

“They (Highlanders) are wounded and they can do anything to grind results but we are prepared for that as well,” said Mangombe.

The youthful coach, who replaced Herbert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa in the Dynamos dugout, believes his charges are ready for Sunday’s showdown.

“It’s game on, and a derby is different from other games but we are doing well and everything is going as planned,” said Mangombe.

“We will try by all means not to be on the losing side. We will try to do our best to win the game on the day but it’s a derby and anything can happen,” he added.

Highlanders vice captain Peter Muduhwa declared Bosso will not lose to Dynamos.

“What we can promise our fans is that we don’t want to lose to Dynamos and we know they don’t want that as well. So we can’t promise them losing to Dynamos and we are not going to lose,” said Muduhwa.