CAF confirms when 2025, 2027 Afcon hosts will be announced

The Confederation of African Football has announced that they will this month announce the hosts for the hosts for the 2025 and 2027 Afcon editions.

The 2025 tournament was set to take place in Guinea but CAF decided to take away the hosting rights after noting that the infrastructure and facilities in the west African country were not ready to host a world-class competition.

The continental football body will hold an Executive Committee meeting in Cairo, Egypt on September 27 before announcing the hosts of the two editions.

“We will be meeting again in Cairo on Wednesday 27 September 2023 to discuss and take decisions relating to the countries that will be awarded the TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 and the AFCON 2027,” CAF President Patrice Motsepe said in a statement after Thursday’s ExCo meeting.