Neymar takes swipe at French Ligue 1

Neymar has claimed that the Saudi Arabia top-flight might be better than the French Ligue 1.

The Brazilian star joined Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal last month after leaving French giants PSG but hasn’t yet played for his new club.

He spent six seasons at PSG, but struggled with injuries in a majority of those seasons.

During a press conference with the Brazil national team, Neymar was asked how the quality differs between Ligue 1 and the Saudi Pro League.

The forward responded by taking a swipe at his previous league.

He said: “I guarantee you the football is the same. The ball is round, there are goals. And with all the names in the Saudi League today, it might be better than the French league.

“I want to win titles for Al Hilal, my head won’t change much. Everyone said the same when I went to France (about competitiveness), and it was the place I was hit the most in my life.”

Neymar’s most-recent match for Brazil was the World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia. He left Qatar with doubts about his future in the national team and did not play the Selecao’s first three games this year.

Now Neymar’s doubts seem to be over.

“After a lot of pressure from family and friends (to return to the national team) you start giving value to everything you did,” Neymar said. “When you are with your people, your family, they put you in your place and make you see it is worth to continue being happy by wearing Brazil’s shirt.”