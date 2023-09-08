Kaitano Tembo reveals how Richards Bay situation is dampening his efforts

Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo has revealed his side is financially struggling and won’t sign any new player in the current South African transfer window.

The KZN side is on a run of nine matches without a win in all competitions, with their miserable run stretching back to last season.

With The PSL transfer window only closing on September 22, Tembo is not expecting to reinforce his Richards Bay squad and will have to make-do with the players currently at his disposal.

He said on Marawa Sports Worldwide show on 947 fm: “Unfortunately we’ve got to do with what we have at the moment. I think what we need is a lot of coaching to try and improve the players that we have to get them to a better level.”

The gaffer added: “We don’t have the finances to go out there and try and get players. We just have to work with the players that we have, and make sure that we are positive. We believe in them, and try and get the best out of them, then we’ll get the results, hopefully.”

Tembo says he was hopeful of securing at least one player on a loan deal, but nothing has materialised.

“I had a conversation with the chairman regarding that, because I thought that we needed probably someone who’s more experienced, especially in attack to give us probably the goals that we’re looking for. But at the same time, if you look at it, the players that you want come with a huge package,” he said.