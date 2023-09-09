FC Platinum edge CAPS United as Ngezi Platinum return to the top

FC Platinum returned to winning ways after beating CAPS United 2-1 in Saturday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 encounter at Mandava Stadium.

The Platinum Boys drew their previous game before bouncing back to register their ninth victory of the season.

The result lifted them to thirty-four points but remained in the sixth place on the log.

The hosts opened the scoring as early as in the seventh minute through Godknows Murwira’s own goal after he failed to clear Junior Selemani’s cross and deflected it into his net.

CAPS United responded with a couple of chances before the quarter hour mark but failed to restore the parity at this point.

Ian Nyoni had the best opportunity during that period but missed his effort with an empty net in front of him.

FC Platinum came again and almost doubled their lead on minute 20 through Thando Ngwenya, who was superbly denied by Tonderai Mateyaunga.

The play swung to the other end again on the half hour and Blessing Sarupinda finally got the equaliser after striking a good shot from inside the box.

As the game approached the half time, Selemani had two glorious chances but again, Mateyaunga stood in the way and made two brilliant saves to keep his side in the game.

The goalie continued with fine stops into the second half, denying Ngwenya in the early moments.

However, the situation was not going remain unchanged, and Ngwenya finally got on the score-sheet on the hour and restored FC Platinum’s advantage.

Makepekepe to respond this time and lost the game as they stretched their winless run in the league to five games.

At the Baobab Stadium, Ngezi Platinum edged Manica Diamonds 1-0 to get back on top of the Castle Lager Premiership table.

Kudzai Chigwida scored a late penalty to hand Madamburo the important victory.

The Ngezi-based side is now on 42 points, one ahead of Highlanders, who are playing Dynamos on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs played a 1-1 draw, while Black Rhinos came from behind to squeeze a point against Triangle United.

Green Fuel got the better of Sheasham by 1-0 scoreline.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22

FC Platinum 2-1 Caps United FC

Chicken Inn FC 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs FC

Ngezi Platinum Stars FC 1-0 Manica Diamonds FC

Black Rhinos FC 1-1 Triangle United FC

ZPC Kariba FC 1-0 Herentals College FC

Greenfuel FC 1-0 Sheasham FC