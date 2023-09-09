Pakistan Embassy donates to Dynamos

The Pakistan embassy in Harare donated fifty soccer balls for training and matches to local giants Dynamos.

The gifts were handed over to the club by Pakistan ambassador to Zimbabwe Murad Baseer on Friday.

Dynamos board chairman Bernard Marriot-Lusengo, secretary general Webster Marechera, head of markerting David Chikomo and treasurer Musa Beadle Gwasira were also in attendance at the ceremony held in Harare.

Speaking at the event, Baseer revealed that the donation has marked a cooperation with Pakistani sports companies and Dynamos.

“We have engaged with Dynamos FC, one of the top teams of the Premier Soccer League here in Zimbabwe. I believe this is just the beginning of our cooperation with the club,” the ambassador said.

He added: “It is my endeavour to engage with the people of Zimbabwe and introduce Pakistani Sport companies to Zimbabwe.

“I am sure that the training and match balls handed over to the club today will become a precursor for their success and future cooperation.”