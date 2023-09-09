Zim youngster Trey Nyoni hits hattrick to open scoring account at Liverpool

Trey Nyoni has scored his first hattrick since joining Liverpool Academy last month.

The 16-year-old midfielder netted his first goals in Reds shirt as the Liverpool U-18s beat Southend United 10-0 in a friendly on Friday.

U18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson told Liverpoolfc.com: “It was a really pleasing performance and we played really well.

“We scored some excellent goals and it was nice to see the work we’ve been doing on the training pitch really pay off today.

“Trey got his first goals in a red shirt, he will take a lot from that.”

Trey Nyoni was with the Leicester City Academy for a decade before his transfer to Liverpool.

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, the youngster has represented England at U15 but is still eligible to switch this allegiance to Zimbabwe.