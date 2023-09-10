Breaking: Dynamos, Highlanders game abandoned due to crowd trouble

The Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 encounter between Dynamos and Highlanders has been abandoned due to crowd trouble at Barbourfields Stadium.

The play was stopped after thirty-five minutes, just moments after Dembare’s second goal.

The chaos started when fans at the Soweto End threw missles on the pitch before invading the pitch.

Chaos at Babourfields, as Bosso fans invade the pitch. Video by @LawMangenje pic.twitter.com/fP83Vhexna — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) September 10, 2023

The Glamour Boys, who are hosting their home games in Bulawayo due to the unavailability of football venues in Harare, had doubled their lead through Frank Makarati’s header on the 35th minute.

Keith Madera opened the scoring as early as in the 2nd minute.

Payers and coaching staff from both sides were forced to return to the dressing rooms awaiting communication from the officials.

After a lengthy stoppage, a decision to abandon the match was made.

The final outcome of the match will be decided by the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee and Dynamos are likely to be awarded the game on a 3-0 scoreline.