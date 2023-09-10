How to watch Battle of Zim – Dynamos vs Highlanders

Dynamos will host Highlanders in the final installment of the Battle of Zimbabwe in this season.

The game will be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The game was supposed to happen in Harare but due to the unavailability of football venues in the capital, the game was moved to Bulawayo.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

How to watch the game

The match will be shown live on ZTN Prime, DStv Channel 294 (Zimbabwean accounts).

Live stream feed will be available on DStv Stream (DStv App).

Entry Charges

The minimum ticket has been raised $5, while the VIP and the VVIP is going for $10 and $15, respectively.

What The Coaches Said:

Dynamos’ Genesis Mangombe: “It’s a different game altogether. We have been trying to change the tactics so that we make sure we are not on the losing side at the end of the day. We will try our best to win it, but you know it’s a derby and in a derby anything can happen.”

Highlanders’ Baltemar Brito: “Preparing for a game after two defeats is only hard when you have players that do not have character. If you have people that you know are strong and have a good mentality this is not hard. So our preparations are good. They are going with the responsibility of playing again. Its only two defeats and we are still on top of the table.”