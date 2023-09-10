Warriors full fixture schedule for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the CAF region are set to start in November this year.

Zimbabwe will take part in the campaign following the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

The Warriors are in Group C, together with Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, Benin and Lesotho.

They will travel to Rwanda on matchday 1, before hosting the Super Eagles of Nigeria on matchday 2.

The group stage of the qualifiers will run until October 2025.

Here is the national team’s full fixture scheduled:

November 2023

Matchday 1 – Rwanda vs Zimbabwe

Matchday 2 – Zimbabwe vs Nigeria

June 2024

Matchday 3 – Zimbabwe vs Lesotho

Matchday 4 – South Africa vs Zimbabwe

March 2025

Matchday 5 – Zimbabwe vs Benin

Matchday 6 – Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

September 2025

Matchday 7 – Benin vs Zimbabwe

Matchday 8 – Zimbabwe vs Rwanda

October 2025

Matchday 9 – Zimbabwe vs South African

Matchday 10 – Lesotho vs Zimbabwe