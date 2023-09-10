Warriors full fixture schedule for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the CAF region are set to start in November this year.
Zimbabwe will take part in the campaign following the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.
The Warriors are in Group C, together with Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, Benin and Lesotho.
They will travel to Rwanda on matchday 1, before hosting the Super Eagles of Nigeria on matchday 2.
The group stage of the qualifiers will run until October 2025.
Here is the national team’s full fixture scheduled:
November 2023
Matchday 1 – Rwanda vs Zimbabwe
Matchday 2 – Zimbabwe vs Nigeria
June 2024
Matchday 3 – Zimbabwe vs Lesotho
Matchday 4 – South Africa vs Zimbabwe
March 2025
Matchday 5 – Zimbabwe vs Benin
Matchday 6 – Nigeria vs Zimbabwe
September 2025
Matchday 7 – Benin vs Zimbabwe
Matchday 8 – Zimbabwe vs Rwanda
October 2025
Matchday 9 – Zimbabwe vs South African
Matchday 10 – Lesotho vs Zimbabwe