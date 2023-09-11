Kadewere’s Lyon sack coach Laurent Blanc

Tinotenda Kadewere’s club Lyon has sacked head coach Laurent Blanc following a string of poor results.

Les Gonese have started the new campaign with three defeats and a draw, leaving them on 18th position on the Ligue 1 table.

According to reports in France Blanc was informed of the decision on Friday before the club announced his interim replacement – Jean-François Vulliez, who steps up from his position as head of OL’s youth academy, with special advisor Sonny Anderson and ex-U19s coach Jérémie Bréchet assisting him.

The technical change should offer Kadewere a new opportunity to retain his place in the first XI.

Under Blanc, the Warriors international failed to break into the first team following his return from a season-long loan at Spanish side Real Mallorca.