Paul Pogba reveals he considered retiring from football last year

Paul Pogba has admitted he considered retiring from football amid the alleged extortion plot against him and his family in 2022.

The Juventus midfielder’s brother, Mathias, was charged and detained for three months by the French authorities for trying to extort £11 million from the star.

Mathias published a video online accusing Paul of placing a curse on Kylian Mbappe via a “so-called Muslim deep in witchcraft” practice.

In an interview with Al Jazeera’s Generation Sport, Pogba admitted that the saga impacted him, and he considered retiring from football.

He said: “Money changes people. … It can break up a family. It can create a war.

“Sometimes I was just by myself thinking, ‘I don’t want to have money anymore. I just don’t want to play anymore.

“I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me – not for the fame, not for the money.’ Sometimes it’s tough.”

Pogba also struggled with injuries and missed almost the entire 2022-23 campaign, having returned to Juventus for a second spell following the expiration of his contract at Manchester United.

He was welcomed back into the fold at the start of this season, making his first two appearances for club since his return, before suffering a fresh back injury in the 2-0 win over Empoli earlier this month.