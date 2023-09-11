PSL condemns Babourfields violence

The Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere has condemned the violent acts that marred the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 fixture between Highlanders and Dynamos.

The match was abandoned after just thirty-five minutes after Highlanders fans at the Soweto End threw missles before invading the pitch.

The incident occurred just moments after Dembare’s second goal, forcing the players and coaching staff from both sides to return to the dressing rooms.

After a lengthy stoppage, a decision to abandon the match was made.

In a statement, signed by Jere, the PSL said: