Highlanders, CAPS United game headlines Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal round

The game between Highlanders and CAPS United will headline the Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinal round following the draw held on Tuesday.

FC Platinum were drawn to play against Dynamos, while Chicken Inn will face Black Rhinos.

The games will be played during the weekend of 30 September to 1 October. 2023.

Here is the full draw.

Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinals draw

Herentals vs Ngezi Platinum Stars

FC Platinum vs Dynamos

Highlanders vs Caps United

Chicken Inn vs Black Rhinos

Dates

Quarter Finals: 30 September – 1 October 2023

Semi Finals: 28-29 October 2023

Final: 25 November 2023