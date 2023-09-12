Highlanders, CAPS United game headlines Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal round

The game between Highlanders and CAPS United will headline the Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinal round following the draw held on Tuesday.
FC Platinum were drawn to play against Dynamos, while Chicken Inn will face Black Rhinos.
The games will be played during the weekend of 30 September to 1 October. 2023.
Here is the full draw.
Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinals draw
Herentals vs Ngezi Platinum Stars
FC Platinum vs Dynamos
Highlanders vs Caps United
Chicken Inn vs Black Rhinos
Dates
Quarter Finals: 30 September – 1 October 2023
Semi Finals: 28-29 October 2023
Final: 25 November 2023