Update list of the qualified teams for Afcon 2023

Only two spots are left to complete the list of teams qualified for the 2023 Afcon finals.

A total of 24 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament and twenty-one have already booked their places.

Qualified Teams So Far:

Ivory Coast (Hosts – Group A)

Burkina Faso (Group B)

Algeria (Group F)

Tunisia (Group J)

Morocco (Group K)

South African (Group K)

Senegal (Group L)

Egypt (Group D)

Zambia (Group H)

Equatorial Guinea (Group J)

Nigeria (Group A)

Guinea-Bissau (Group A)

Cape Verde (Group B)

Mali (Group G)

Guinea (Group D)

Ghana (Group E)

Angola (Group E)

Tanzania (Group F)

Mozambique (Group L)

DRC (Group I)

Mauritania (Group I)

Gambia (Group G)