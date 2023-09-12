Yadah request change of venue for Highlanders match

Yadah FC have written to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) seeking either a change of venue or a case of their next match against Highlanders slated for Sunday at Babourfields Stadium, to be played behind closed doors.

Crowd trouble marred Highlanders’ last match against perennial rivals Dynamos at Emagumeni on Sunday, resulting in the abandonment of the clash in the 37th minute.

Bosso fans went berserk and invaded the pitch with DeMbare leading 2-0, protesting referee Allen Basvi’s decision to turn away appeals for a penalty, after McKinnon Mushore was adjudged to have been fouled by Keith Madera.

In their letter to the PSL, Yadah, through their legal representatives Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners, Yadah argue that their request is “informed and guided” by what happened at Babourfields on Sunday and they are concerned about the safety of their players, fans and officials should the game be played at Babourfields.

“From the onset, we hasten to point out that our request is informed and guided by the unfortunate events that unfolded at Babourfields Stadium when Dynamos “hosted” Highlanders on September 10, 2023, for the teams’ mathcday 22 for the Csstle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture, which concern our client,” reads the letter.

“As far as we are aware, the referee did not award a penalty to Highlanders some time around the 38th minute, which some felt they were entitled to, failure in which prompted an extremely violent reaction from a clique of the Highlanders fans, leading to acts of violence against members of the Police force who were primarily present solely to mantain order during the match.

“In light of these circumstances, our client, Yadah FC, is of the firm view that the safety and well-being of its fans, players, and officials, as well as other stakeholders, which is of paramount importance, have since been compromised in the wake of its impending fixture against Highlanders.