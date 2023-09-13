Complete list of qualified teams for Afcon 2023 as five COSAFA sides book their places

Five teams from the COSAFA region have qualified for the Afcon 2023 finals following the conclusion the qualifying campaign.

A total of 24 teams will play at the final tournament scheduled for Ivory Coast from 13 January – 11 February 2024.

Cameroon and Cosafa national Namibia became the 23rd and 24th nations to qualify for the tournament.

Namibia joined South Africa, Zambia, Angola and Mozambique to complete the list of COSAFA teams going to the Afcon.

Qualified Teams:

Ivory Coast (Hosts – Group A)

Burkina Faso (Group B)

Algeria (Group F)

Tunisia (Group J)

Morocco (Group K)

South African (Group K)

Senegal (Group L)

Egypt (Group D)

Zambia (Group H)

Equatorial Guinea (Group J)

Nigeria (Group A)

Guinea-Bissau (Group A)

Cape Verde (Group B)

Mali (Group G)

Guinea (Group D)

Ghana (Group E)

Angola (Group E)

Tanzania (Group F)

Mozambique (Group L)

DRC (Group I)

Mauritania (Group I)

Gambia (Group G)

Cameroon (Group C)

Namibia (Group C)