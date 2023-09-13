“Unlucky” Admiral Muskwe grounded again just weeks after joining Exeter City

Admiral Muskwe has been ground again with an injury just two weeks after joining Exeter City on a season-long loan deal from EPL side Luton Town.

The Zimbabwean striker, who made his debut for Exeter earlier in the month, picked a hamstring last week and was not available for his League One team’s loss against Leyton Orient on Sunday.

Speaking to Devon Live about the absence of Admiral Muskwe, Exeter manager Gary Caldwell explained: “Ads had a hamstring issue.

“We hope it is a seven-to-ten day thing, which we think it is, but we have to build him up gradually.

“It is a warning shot, it could have been worse, and we hope we caught it in time to hopefully be fit next week, if not the following week.”