Agent speaks on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool future amid links with Germany top post

Jurgen Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke has dismissed any speculation linking the Liverpool coach with vacant Germany job.

Germany are on the hunt for a new national team manager after Hansi Flick was sacked after just 16 months in the role.

Klopp has been among the favourites for the position, together with Julian Nagelsmann, Matthias Sammer, and Oliver Glasner.

Speaking to Sportschau, as cited by Goal.com, Kosicke said: “Jurgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool and is not available for the national coaching position.”

Jurgen Klopp still has three years left on his contract with the Reds.