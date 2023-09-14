At least 11 Zim players registered for 2023-24 EPL season

At least eleven known players with Zimbabwean descent have been registered for 2023/24 English Premier League season.

Clubs submitted their final squads for the campaign this week following the closing of the transfer window on 1 September.

Only Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been registered as a senior player, while the rest are from U21 teams.

The registered U21 players can be called to feature in the senior squad any time along the campaign.

Nakamba, who joined the Hatters in August from Aston Villa, is already a regular at his new team.

He is joined by Matthew Kudakwashe Takawira, who also plays for Luton Town but in the junior ranks.

Also registered for the EPL season is Newcastle United youngster Micheal Ndiweni.

Ndiweni has trained with the senior team before and received another call up in the preseason.

Liverpool duo of Isaac Mabaya and Trey Nyoni will also be eligible to play in English Premier League this season.

Nyoni recently joined the Reds and scored a hat-trick in a friendly match last weekend.

Wolves pair of Leon Chiwome and Joshua Nyakudya have also been registered along with West Ham’s Sean Tarima, Aston Villa’s Farai Katsukunya and Burnley’s Vernon Masara.

Brentford goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva, who has also trained with the senior team before, completes the list.

The list of Zim players registered for the 2023-24 EPL season:

Thierry Alfred Farai Katsukunya – Aston Villa

Marley Joseph Tavaziva – Brentford

Vernon Masara – Burnley

Isaac Mabaya – Liverpool

Trey Nyoni – Liverpool

Marvelous Nakamba – Luton Town

Matthew Kudakwashe Takawira – Luton Town

Michael Ndiweni – Newcastle United

Sean Tarima – West Ham

Leon Chhiwome – Wolves

Joshua Nyakudya – Wolves