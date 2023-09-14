Babourfields mayhem: Police arrest CCC legislator ‘Ostallos’

Police in Bulawayo last night arrested opposition CCC Member of Parliament Gift ‘Ostallos’ Siziba on allegations of inciting public violence following the mayhem that led to the abandonment of the Dynamos-Highlanders game at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Highlanders fans ran amok protesting the decision by referee Allen Basvi to ignore penalty appeals after McKinnon Mushore was adjudged to have been fouled by Keith Madera, leading to the abandonment of the match in the 37th minute, with DeMbare leading 2-0.

After the match, Siziba posted a picture on social media wearing a Highlanders shirt with the caption “We fear fokol”.

The Pelendaba Tshabalala legislator was later released last night but will appear in court on Friday.