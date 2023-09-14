FIFA announce nominees for Best FIFA Football Awards 2023

FIFA has announced the nominees for the 2023 Best FIFA Football Awards 2023.

Lionel Messi is the current holder of the prestigious individual award handed out by world football’s governing body. He is back to defend that crown after helping Argentina to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022.

Voting for all of the individual awards will open on Thursday, September 14 and close on Friday, October 6.

Here are the nominees:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player Nominees

AitanaBonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia / Real Madrid CF)

Rachel Daly (England / Aston Villa Ladies FC)

Kadidiatou Diani (France / Olympique Lyonnais / Paris Saint-Germain prior to Aug 2023)

Caitlin Foord (Australia / Arsenal WFC)

Mary Fowler (Australia / Manchester City WFC)

Alex Greenwood (England / Manchester City WFC)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / CF Pachuca Femenil)

Lindsey Horan (USA / Olympique Lyonnais)

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden / Arsenal WFC / Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) prior to June 2023)

Lauren James (England / Chelsea FC)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC)

Mapi León (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan / Mynavi Sendai)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Keira Walsh (England / FC Barcelona).

The Best FIFA Men’s Player Nominees

Julián Álvarez (Argentina / Manchester City FC)

Marcelo Brozović (Croatia / FC Internazionale Milano /Al Nassr FC)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

İlkay Gündoğan (Germany / Manchester City FC /FC Barcelona)

Erling Haaland (Norway / Manchester City FC)

Rodrigo (Rodri) Hernández Cascante (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia / SSC Napoli)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain /Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria / SSC Napoli)

Declan Rice (England / West Ham United FC /Arsenal FC)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal / Manchester City FC).

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach Nominees

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden)

Jonatan Giráldez (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Tony Gustavsson (Sweden / Australia)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / England).

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach Nominees

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Simone Inzaghi (Italy/ FC Internazionale Milano)

Ange Postecoglou (Australia / Celtic FC /Tottenham Hotspur)

Luciano Spalletti (Italy /SSC Napoli)

Xavi (Spain / FC Barcelona).

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Nominees

Mackenzie Arnold (Australia / West Ham United FC)

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC)

Catalina Coll (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Mary Earps (England / Manchester United)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Olympique Lyonnais)

Zećira Mušović (Sweden / Chelsea FC)

Sandra Paños García-Villamil (Spain / FC Barcelona).

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Nominees

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City FC)

André Onana (Cameroon / FC Internazionale Milano /Manchester United FC)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany / FC Barcelona).

The FIFA Fan Award Nominees

Club Atlético Colón de Santa Fe fan (Argentina)

Fran Hurndall (England)

Miguel Ángel, Millonarios fan (Colombia).