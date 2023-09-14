Mighty Warriors discover opponents at 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship

The Mighty Warriors wil return to the COSAFA Women’s Championship after missing last year’s edition due to a FIFA ban on the country.

The national women’s team will take part in this year’s tournament set for Gauteng, South Africa from October 4-15.

This will be Zimbabwe women’s first international involvement since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

Following a draw held on Thursday, the Mighty Warriors were placed Group C along with Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana.

Full Draw:

Group A
1) South Africa
2) Malawi
3) Madagascar
4) Eswatini

Group B
1) Zambia
2) Mozambique
3) Angola
4) Comoros

Group C
1) Namibia
2) Botswana
3) Zimbabwe
4)Lesotho

Top nations in each pool will advance to the semi-finals, joined by the best runner-up across all the groups to complete the last four.

Zimbabwe has won the prestigious competition once in 2011.

Zambia are the defending champions after clinching the cup in 2022.

 

