Mighty Warriors discover opponents at 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship

The Mighty Warriors wil return to the COSAFA Women’s Championship after missing last year’s edition due to a FIFA ban on the country.
The national women’s team will take part in this year’s tournament set for Gauteng, South Africa from October 4-15.
This will be Zimbabwe women’s first international involvement since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.
Following a draw held on Thursday, the Mighty Warriors were placed Group C along with Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana.
Full Draw:
Group A
1) South Africa
2) Malawi
3) Madagascar
4) Eswatini
Group B
1) Zambia
2) Mozambique
3) Angola
4) Comoros
Group C
1) Namibia
2) Botswana
3) Zimbabwe
4)Lesotho
Top nations in each pool will advance to the semi-finals, joined by the best runner-up across all the groups to complete the last four.
Zimbabwe has won the prestigious competition once in 2011.
Zambia are the defending champions after clinching the cup in 2022.