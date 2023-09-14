Mutasa still optimistic despite MWOS’ form slump

MWOS coach Lloyd ‘Samaita’ Mutasa is confident his side will bounce back from the slump in form which has seen them fail to win any of their last three matches.

The Punters saw their winless run extend to three games after yesterday’s defeat to Banket United at Kuwadzana Stadium.

Prior to yesterday’s loss, the Norton-based side had played out a goalless draw with Shamva Mine away, before coming from behind to force a 1-1 draw with Trojan Stars at home (Ngoni Stadium) on Saturday.

Speaking after the loss to Banket, Mutasa expressed confidence in his charges’ ability to recover from the form slump and revive their title charge.

“We were unlucky at best. We had moments when we dominated possession and got into their box, but they showed resilience and defended well. We should have capitalised on all the chances we creates but playing away, sometimes you dont have the extra man (the fans),” said Mutasa.

“It’s no excuse, we shouldn’t have lost but its football, it happens. I believe we still can this around and produce results,” he added.

MWOS, who occupy fifth position with 34 points from 22 matches, are now 13 points adrift of log leaders Black Mambas —who thrashed relegation-threatened Concession United 3-0 at Muriel Mine to consolidate their place at the summit of the table.

Elsewhere, third-placed Herentals U20 beat Chinhoyi Stars 2-0 in Chinhoyi while Trojan Stars edged Chegutu Pirates 1-0 at Trojan Mine.

At Ellis Robins, Golden Eagles returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over PAM.

Today, Ngezi U-19 host Come Again at Baobab while Karoi United host Harare City at Chikangwe Stadium.

Shamva Mine entertain Omnia at Trojan Mine Stadium.